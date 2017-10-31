Cindy Crawford Says She's Proud of Daughter Kaia Gerber’s 'Great Season' During Her First Fashion Month

Kaia Gerber quickly became the fashion industry’s newest It girl — and it’s just an added bonus that she has her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, as a sounding board.

The 16-year-old commanded the world stage during the Spring/Summer 2018 season, even sharing the same runway with Crawford during the Versace show in Milan.

“She had a great season. She was just doing her thing,” the proud mom told PEOPLE exclusively on Saturday at the BLEUSALT Launch Celebration in Malibu.

“I think when you’re in the middle of this, you don’t really have perspective, and she loved meeting so many designers and other young models her age,” Crawford said. “She’s kind of finding her own people in that world, which I want for her because I know that’s what made me enjoy it, was the people. It’s a fun job, but when you’re traveling or whatever it’s fun if you are friends with other people you’re working with.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

RELATED: 17 Major Model Milestones Kaia Gerber Can Already Cross Off Her List

Kaia made her runway debut during Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week in early September, officially making a standalone name for herself. What followed were opportunities to open for Alexander Wang and Fendi.

Later that same month, Crawford and her mini-me strutted the Versace runway. “I didn’t know my daughter was doing that show,” Crawford told The Associated Press. “And finally Kaia got booked for it, and I said, ‘You know I’m doing that show, right?’ She’s like, ‘Wait, do we have to walk down together?’ I said, ‘No. I don’t even want to walk down with you. I’m going to walk down with the ladies that are my age. You can go with the girls that are your age.'”

And then one month later, in October, Kaia opened the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, filling her mother’s supermodel shoes as Crawford was a regular on the Chanel catwalk in the ’90s.