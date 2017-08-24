“Nobody will ever look hotter in a pair of jeans than gorgeous Cindy Crawford.” –Photographer Sebastian Faena (but really all of us).

And Faena would know. He shot Crawford for her new capsule collection of re-worked vintage jeans with RE/DONE launching in September. For the campaign, the supermodel slipped right back into her Levi’s (and nothing else), posing topless and proving she looks just as good (and iconic!) at 51 as she did at the height of her career in the ’90s.

RE/DONE’s partnership with Crawford was an organic one. The model posted a throwback photo on her Instagram account last year wearing the famous Levi’s 501 original blue jeans and reminded everyone that she was “doing the RE/DONE look before RE/DONE existed.”

“She popularized the look that is the core of the RE/DONE brand,” co-founder Sean Barron shared in a press release.

#TBT Workin' that @shopredone look before @shopredone was even born! 💋• A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 12, 2016 at 1:22pm PDT

Fast forward to 2017, and the model is launching four denim styes with the label. Crawford said she wanted to avoid veering into “mom jeans” territory when developing “The Crawford” jean so she decided to make them mid-rise.

“For me, the jean couldn’t be super-super-high-waisted because that isn’t how we wore them [in the ’90s],” Crawford said, via Vogue. “And also, on a mom, they feel like ‘mom jeans’ when they’re that high. My original Levi’s weren’t super-tight, either — they were tight when you first put them on, but not through the calf or at the ankle. So these are fitted through the butt and thigh, but then it’s more of a straight leg, and you can wear them with a pump.”

The RE/DONE originals range in price from $240-$260 and the RE/DONE “Crawford” Levi’s are $328. The capsule also includes a black hoodie featuring a famous image of Crawford shot by Marco Glaviano for $260, as well as long-sleeve T-Shirts for $160.

Interested in your own pair of supermodel-approved denim. We suggest you join the wait list now. The Crawford Capsule Collection will be available at Colette, Barneys New York, Ron Herman Japan and shopredone.com in September 2017 — and it’s bound to sell out faster than you can say Cindy Crawford.

