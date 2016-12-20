Cindy Crawford Knows She’s 50, People: ‘I Don’t Need Everyone Pointing Out I Don’t Look the Same Way I Did When I Was 20’

As one of the most influential models of all time, Cindy Crawford has been one of the leading beauty icons in the world for more than 30 years. And with access to experts, beauty pros and incredible genes, she’s been nearly ageless for all that time. But as Crawford shares in NewBeauty‘s Winter-Spring 2017 issue, ageless isn’t the goal – she simply wants to look and feel her best today, regardless of what people have to say on social media.

“I don’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don’t look the same way I did when I was 20,” Crawford tells NewBeauty. “I know that. Sometimes when you’re in the public eye, it can be hard, and that’s where you kind of have to work on yourself.”

In order to look her best, Crawford takes care of her health and skin as much as she can. But she has accepted that looking decades younger isn’t necessarily a possibility, and instead focuses on looking flawless at 50 — a task that she makes appear very easy.

“No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20 or 30. I just want to look great for 50. I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There’s pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it’s about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is.”

Now, she relies on layering concentrated serums under her moisturizer, dry brushing (a trick she learned from another model when she was 20), and very little face powder to keep her skin glowing. But before her modeling days, she had no idea what to do when it came to beauty.

“I remember one of my first modeling jobs, where I had to do my own hair and makeup,” she says. “I didn’t wear makeup; I didn’t know how to do makeup and I didn’t even own any makeup. I had to go out and buy it all. The job was with Iman and Dianne deWitt, and I remember being in the mirror trying to watch and emulate what they were doing, but those girls can paint! The picture was hilarious because I literally look 12 years old.”

Luckily her up-and-coming model daughter Kaia Gerber will be able to learn from the best – and inherit her mom’s sane approach to beauty besides.



