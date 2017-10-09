Cindy Crawford Says Model Daughter Kaia Balked at Sharing Versace Runway: ‘Wait, Do We Have to Walk Together?”

Kaia Gerber made her runway debut at Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show in September, then walked every single major show during fashion month, even opening for Alexander Wang, Fendi and Chanel (yes, Chanel!). But supermodel mom Cindy Crawford doesn’t worry about her 16-year-old getting in over her head in the crazy world of modeling. She’s way more concerned about letting her teen behind the wheel.

“My daughter just got her driver’s license. I’m a lot more concerned about her driving by herself than her entering the world of modeling,” Crawford told The Associated Press during an interview at a charity event near Detroit.

Days after Gerber’s sweet sixteen on September 3, the soon-to-be jetsetting model made a trip to the DMV to get her driver’s license. And mere days later, she traded the highway for the runway, meaning that while she’s racked up tons of air miles, she hasn’t quite logged the miles behind the wheel that would put Crawford’s mind at ease.

Having been a supermodel herself, Crawford also feels more prepared to protect her daughter from any potential pitfalls. “The great thing for my kids is that I know a lot about that world,” she said about her two up-and-coming model kids (son Presley Gerber also landed high-end gigs during fashion month). “I feel like: Who better to help guide them than me?”

Even though she would have liked to see her daughter wait a bit before making her runway debut, her fashion past meant that she understands why Kaia’s so in-demand now. “In some ways, I wish I could have pushed it off a year or two,” Crawford said. “But she’s 16. That’s how old I was when I started, which is young, but in fashion that’s kind of the normal age when people start.”

The mother-daughter dynasty’s schedules are bound to overlap, and they shared their first runway together at Versace’s spring show. Donatella Versace paid tribute to her late brother, Gianni Versace, by bringing back the original supermodels he worked closely with including Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Crawford to close out a show that Gerber walked in.

“I didn’t know my daughter was doing that show,” Crawford said about the Versace runway. “The models themselves don’t really get booked until the day before or two days before. And finally Kaia got booked for it, and I said, ‘You know I’m doing that show, right?'”

“She’s like, ‘Wait, do we have to walk down together?’ I said, ‘No. I don’t even want to walk down with you. I’m going to walk down with the ladies that are my age. You can go with the girls that are your age.'”

Crawford may be hesitant about walking down the runway together now, with her mini-me hitting up every major show, we think it’s only inevitable they’ll cross paths again.

