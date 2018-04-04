Victor Demarchelier

Two of the most in-demand models of the moment are undoubtedly Presley and Kaia Gerber. They walk in nearly every major runway and land high-fashion ad campaigns and editorials (sometimes even together!), and that’s thanks, at least in part, to their supermodel mentor, who also happens to be their mom, Cindy Crawford. In a new editorial for Town & Country‘s May issue, Crawford showed her kids how it’s done, modeling in a beachside photoshoot and opened up about how she’s helping her two teens navigate the modeling world.

She revealed that she helps manage both kids’ careers for the time being.” Eventually I want to empower them to be in charge of their own careers, but they’re not ready for that yet. Right now they’re mostly, ‘Mom, just tell me what to do.'”

And they’re especially lucky to have someone in-tune with the industry during the rise of the #MeToo movement.

“I’m really lucky, because I don’t have a #MeToo story,” Crawford, 52, tells the magazine. “As far as being a mother of two young people going into fashion, of course I worry. But let’s be honest. My kids are blessed in that business because they aren’t coming in as unknowns. People will know I will come after them if they mess with my kids.”

As someone who’s done just about every type of photoshoot and worked with just about every major photographer, Crawford reveals that there are certain things she regrets doing in her career.

“I’ve done nude photos, lots. The only ones I regretted were the ones that I kind of got talked into,” she said, but hopes that never happens to Presley or Kaia.

“I don’t want my children to ever look back and think, ‘Gosh, I wish I hadn’t done that.’ I want to empower them to just say, ‘I’m outta here.'”

She hopes they won’t have a problem speaking up and talked about the steps she and husband Rande Gerber took to instill good moral values in their children.

“Kids don’t always listen, but they are always watching what you do,” she says. “If you’re polite to people, they learn to be polite. If you make family time a priority, they don’t even question spending time together.…You lead by example.”

The Gerbers are a notoriously tight-knit family (Presley recently got a new tattoo of his sister’s name!) and Crawford reveals she’ll even go all “helicopter parent” if Kaia doesn’t text her back fast enough.

“If she doesn’t text me back within 15 minutes, I do one in all caps and a lot of exclamation points,” she shares. “Just respond, okay? Or else I’m going to track you through your Uber account.”

In the end, Crawford says there’s only so much she can pass down. “I don’t really think that you can teach how to model. It needs to come from within.”

Lucky for Kaia, she had an expert helping instill the dos and don’ts of modeling throughout her childhood. Crawford recalls a story about Kaia playing dress-up in her closet as a kid. “I would do her hair and makeup and we would play photo shoot or runway show. I would be shooting the pictures, and I’d be like, ‘No, put your chin up,’ or ‘Hold your arm out like that.’ Probably a little of it stuck.”