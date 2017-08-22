Cindy Crawford is bringing us back to the ’90s.

The iconic supermodel threw it back to her early modeling days and delved into her personal archive of old MTV House of Style VHS tapes. The series, which the star hosted from 1989 to 1997, focused on America’s growing fascination with the supermodel craze that Crawford helped pioneer. The model’s been sharing the nostalgia with her fans on Instagram, posting short clips featuring the most memorable moments with the hashtag #MTVMondays.

“House Of Style was this democratization of fashion for young people,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “We covered Todd Oldham making shoes out of old tires and Jean Paul Gaultier.…We tried to cover everything and because it was MTV, how so much of hip-hop and music was influencing fashion and fashion was influencing music.”

When Crawford started out on the show, she was just a newbie in the modeling industry, which meant she had to handle styling, hair and makeup for herself.

“The very first one we shot, I’m wearing my own Azzedine [Alaïa] dress and leather jacket cause we didn’t have a wardrobe, we didn’t have a stylist, we barely had hair and makeup,” Crawford said. “It was a great vehicle for people to see my personality.”

So much of what made House of Style a hit was that it gave fashion lovers a never-before-seen look at what models lives were really like. “We didn’t even have the phrase ‘behind-the-scenes’ back then. There was no behind-the-scenes on shoots,” Crawford told WWD. The 51-year-old model’s unfiltered revelations about the top models of that era made everyone from Naomi Campbell to Christy Turlington so much more relatable in a time before everyone shared everything social media.

“I think House of Style did open the door to Naomi’s closet, or in that same piece, she put on zit cream. That was amazing for her fans to see,” Crawford said. “They love her and she’s such a diva, but hey, I gotta put on zit cream at night.”

The series also showed off the true personality of Crawford we’ve grown to know and love. “Usually, your personality doesn’t come out on the cover of Vogue. If the photographer says, ‘Smile,’ you smile. You might not be in a good mood that day, but you’re smiling anyway,” she said. “I think it made [fashion] much more accessible — the high and the low.”

Crawford’s children, Presley Gerber, 18, and Kaia Gerber, 15, who already have budding modeling careers of their own, haven’t sat down and watched their mom’s tenure on House of Style from beginning to end, but do catch a glimpse here and there.

“Kaia’s like, ‘Oh my God, you were so cute,’ or ‘You were so young’ or ‘Look at that hair,’ Crawford said.

Now, Crawford plans on cheering her daughter on from the sidelines of NYFW this season, which Gerber’s walking in for the first time.

“Well, I’m chaperoning her. I’m not gonna be at every show, but I hope she understands how exhausting your first show season can be,” she said. Her biggest piece of advice to Gerber as she embarks on an exciting career: “You’re around these incredibly talented people, soak up information, listen, watch, keep your eyes open, be present and enjoy it. Have fun. It’s fashion.”

