Before stars attend fashion’s biggest night (that would be Monday’s Met Gala), they spend the weekend at fittings and pre-Met Gala parties. And among the A-list crowd at a few fêtes, were modeling legend, Cindy Crawford and her rising supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Harry Josh Pro Tools 5th anniversary celebration during a pre-Met Gala party on Saturday in N.Y.C. wearing matching black looks.

Crawford, 52, wore a black mini dress with embellishment at the sleeves, while Gerber, 16, went with a black boxy blazer with wide-leg pants and sneakers.

Peter Parker/Splash News

RELATED: My First Met Gala! See These Stars’ Amazing Red Carpet Debuts

While Crawford has attended the Met Gala numerous times throughout the years, and her son 18-year-old Presley Gerber made his debut last year (at 17!), Kaia has yet to attend. Will this be the year she finally graces the epic red carpet staircase? Even though she’s one of the most in-demand models right now and comes from one of the most fashionable families, the odds are not in her favor.

Last week, dancer Maddie Ziegler revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the event has a new age restriction. Many speculated that it was a result of the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and the church’s stance to restrict the age. Others thought it could be because a number of young attendees were caught smoking in the bathroom last year (including Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson). But an event organizer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it’s simply, “not an appropriate event for people under 18.”

Presley Gerber Pays Permanent Tribute to Sister Kaia Gerber with a Tattoo of Her Name

That means 16-year-old Kaia will likely be sitting this one out, despite the fact that brother Presley got to attend for the first time at age 17. Or will Anna Wintour make an exception this year?

After all, Kaia could attend with her mom as her chaperone. Cindy confirmed on Instagram that she’d be at this year’s Met Ball and we’re hoping for another epic ’90s supermodel Versace moment as Donatella is on of this year’s co-host alongside Amal Clooney and Rihanna.