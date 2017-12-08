Aaron Davidson/Getty

Sexy and smart, Cindy Crawford feels like she has improved with age.

The 51-year-old supermodel, visiting Miami’s Art Basel festivities for an event to help celebrate people who have achieved excellence in their lives, is excited about being recognized for having such a stellar career of her own.

“Experience has helped, but I am so happy to be recognized,” Crawford tells PEOPLE Wednesday night at Tatel Miami during a dinner discussion hosted by Cosentino North America, a home design firm for which she is a spokesperson. “I feel like I am better at my job now!”

Though she still works hard and eats right to maintain her supermodel exterior, she’s developed a love for design in her second career. “This is who I am now, and it has become a fun new aspect of my life,” said Crawford, who is also the mother of models Presley Gerber, 18, and Kaia Gerber, 16. “In fact, creating a great home environment for my family is a passion. Even my husband [businessman Rande Gerber] likes design. We have built four of five houses.”

Balancing these interests in her life with motherhood is very exciting to Crawford, especially when they intersect. Seeing her mini-me daughter become a model in recent months has been a rewarding experience.

“I’m so happy for Kaia and tell her there are no beauty secrets but she needs to remember to take off her makeup before she goes to bed each night,” Crawford says. “I also tell her not to over tweeze her eyebrows because they won’t necessarily grow back.”

Other Crawford beauty truths being passed on to Kaia include getting regular exercise, drinking lots of water, eating well, sleeping enough hours and staying away from smoking. Crawford believes all of these tips need to be done regularly for the best results.

“I can suggest these health and beauty tips from my own experience but when it comes to modern technology, I have both of my kids advise me!” she laughs.

Meanwhile, Crawford and Gerber are preparing for a fun family Christmas holiday at a resort where they will spend four or five days together. They will join Crawford’s sisters and their families.

“We switch every Christmas,” she says.

“Last year, we were with Rande’s family. This year it is mine, and I am so excited that all of the cousins will be together. We used to take everyone to our house in Mexico and stay a little longer. But now the kids are growing up and prefer to spend New Year’s Eve with their friends and not with us!”

If their 2018 is anything like their 2017, though, everyone in her family will need the downtime before kicking into high gear.