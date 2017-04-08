Cindy Crawford, 51, Proves She’s Still a Supermodel During Bikini Outing in St. Barts

Cindy Crawford is celebrating Spring Break in her bikini.

The toned beauty icon, 51, hit the water in St. Barts on Friday wearing a white and blue bikini with gold clasps.

She also shared a sweet photo with husband Rande Gerber on Instagram, writing, “Enjoying spring break with my honey!”

The supermodel and mother, whose daughter Kaia Gerber is also a model, has sounded off on aging in the public eye.

“I don’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don’t look the same way I did when I was 20,” Crawford told New Beauty in December. “I know that. Sometimes when you’re in the public eye, it can be hard, and that’s where you kind of have to work on yourself.”

And she swears by wellness and positivity under that pressure.

“No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20 or 30. I just want to look great for 50. I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There’s pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it’s about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is.”