At 51 years old, Cindy Crawford‘s body seemingly hasn’t changed at all since her prime catwalk days. The supermodel’s one of many stars over 50 still confident enough to sport a skimpy bikini at the beach, but revealed in Vogue‘s latest “73 Questions” video a surprising piece piece of clothing she would never wear in a million years: a crop top!

Instead, the mom to 18-year-old Presley Gerber and 15-year-old Kaia Gerber describes her style as “California casual” and sticks to basic “jeans and a white shirt” look when she’s off-duty.

As one of the modeling industry’s OG supermodels, Crawford’s had her fair share of crazy experiences on set of a photo shoot. The most memorable request a photographer once asked of her? “One photographer expected me to get on a surfboard with a surfer while wearing high heels and a dress, and get on a surfer’s shoulders and surf in and not get my hair wet!” the star said.

Although that one request was quite the balancing act for the model, Crawford loves a good oceanside shoot. “The best location is any beach with warm water,” she said. And the worst? “Any beach with cold water that I know they’re going to make me get into.”

Once, she even posed nude as Eve in the Garden of Eden holding a huge snake over her shoulders, but vows she would never do it again.

“That was like my first and only shoot with a snake. First of all, it was heavy. Secondly, it smelled disgusting and thirdly it got a little too friendly,” Crawford said of the photo, shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Although the modeling industry has changed quite a bit since the days Crawford broke into the scene in the ’80s (“The crews are much bigger [now]”) her fundamental advice for success to young models, including her kids, has stayed the same. “Be on time and stay off your phone,” she said. “I think I [pulled off my career without Instagram] with less self-consciousness,” the supermodel added.

Now, Crawford’s sitting back with husband of almost 20 years, Rande Gerber, and enjoying watching her children follow in her footsteps and blossom into the next generation of supermodels. Kaia’s already landed two Marc Jacobs Beauty campaigns and designed a bag for the brand, while Presley made his runway debut at Jeremy Scott’s Moschino Resort show last year.

“You know [Rande and I] actually really still like each other and we make sure we spend a lot of time together,” Crawford said. “We tease [Kaia and Presley] that we are going to follow them around the world!”

