Ciara Shows Some Skin in Near-Nude Bedroom Photoshoot Snapped by Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara nearly showed off all her “Goodies” on Wednesday, in a series of intimate bedroom shots shared to her Instagram page.

The 32-year-old singer and mother of two flaunted her toned body in nothing but a loose-fitting (and strategically worn) white button-down shirt.

She rocked new hair for her modeling gig too, trading in the straight long locks she wore while co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for beautiful braids.

Behind the camera was none other than Ciara’s NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson. He appears to be exploring new hobbies in his off season, with the Seattle Seahawks failing to make the playoffs this year for the first time since 2011.

All of the photos were posted without captions, save for one in which Ciara tagged Wilson with a heart-eye emoji smiley. One image was in black-and-white.

📷 @DangeRussWilson 😍 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

The couple — who married in July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, and welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April — have a history of collaborating together.

In December, Ciara joined the board of directors for Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively.

Created in 2014 by Wilson, the foundation is dedicated to empowering change in the world, one individual and one child at a time, by motivating and preparing today’s youth to be tomorrow’s leaders. Ciara’s position on the board of directors focuses specifically on supporting programs that directly empower girls and young women locally and worldwide.

“I’m honored to join the board of the Why Not You Foundation,” Ciara told PEOPLE in a statement. “I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact the Foundation has on improving the lives of children. Every girl and young woman should have the opportunity to grow in a healthy and positive way with access to education and empowerment skills needed to be successful. I truly believe our foundation is positioned to make a lasting difference in the world.”

Meanwhile, Ciara – who is also a mom to 3-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn with ex-fiancé rapper Future — continues to remain as confident as ever with her post-baby body.

In addition to her eye-opening photoshoot on Instagram, she also flaunted her stuff on Dec. 26 for LOVE Magazine’s seventh annual Advent Calendar.

“2017 has proven to be the year of the woman and what better way to celebrate female empowerment than a month of unapologetically strong and sexy women,” Ciara said in the video, which captured her dancing around in a white T-shirt with thigh-high boots and a push-up bra.

“Empowerment is about freedom of expression and it’s always amazing to see women being confident in their own skin,” she added.

