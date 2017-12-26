Christmas may be over, but LOVE Magazine’s seventh annual Advent Calendar is still in full swing.

In Tuesday’s installment of the magazine’s video inspired by the theme of ‘Year of the Woman,’ the 32-year-old singer flaunted her amazing post-baby body in a sultry video where she dances wearing a white t-shirt as a dress with thigh-high boots and a sexy push-up bra.

“2017 has proven to be the year of the woman and what better way to celebrate female empowerment than a month of unapologetically strong and sexy women,” Ciara said.

She continued, “Empowerment is about freedom of expression and it’s always amazing to see women being confident in their own skin.”

Ciara bounced back quick to her toned physique after giving birth to her second child — daughter Sienna Princess with husband Russell Wilson — in April.

The singer documented her post-baby weight loss journey with fans on Instagram, sharing that she crushed her goals by losing 20 pounds just four weeks after giving birth to Sienna.

“I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!! … 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10 lbs. I was 183 yesterday,” she captioned her photo.

Besides Ciara, LOVE enlisted a more unconventional model for day 24 of LOVE Advent: Miss Piggy and The Muppets.

Miss Piggy embraced her ultra-glamorous side for her sexy shoot (draped in jewels and wearing a luxurious lavender faux fur coat) alongside her fellow Muppet costars and celebrities like Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow and more.

Before the iconic diva got to set, the video began with the celebs and models excitedly anticipating Miss Piggy’s arrival. Superfan Poppy Delevingne even wondered if the two would become “best friends” by the end of the day. Check out Miss Piggy’s festive movie above!