Style

See What Fashion Gurus Christine Andrew, Grasie Mercedes and Martha Graeff are Buying (And Keeping in Their Beach Bags!) This Summer

Pack the ultimate beach bag with help from these influencers’ summer shopping lists

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

More

1 of 15

 

The Ultimate Summer Essentials

Let's face it: it can feel hard to look chic at the beach. Between constant sunscreen applications and hair that can't be tamed, we're always envious of those girls who seem to have it all together in their beach bags. That's why we tapped Christine Andrew of Hello Fashion, Grasie Mercedes of Style Me Grasie and Martha Graeff, who are partnering with Tory Burch to launch the brand's new summery Bel Azur fragrance, to find out what they can't live without this summer. Here are of their must-haves -- snap them up so you can be just as Instagram-ready as they are all summer long.

2 of 15

 

CHRISTINE ANDREW

@hellofashionblog

3 of 15

Courtesy Aerin

AERIN ROSE LIP CONDITIONER

My lips could always use a little extra TLC, especially during the summer. I love this balm for some serious hydration. 

Buy It! Aerin Rose Lip Conditioner, $28; sephora.com

4 of 15

Courtesy SKI-II

SK-II FACIAL ESSENCE

I've been trying to keep my skin ready to go makeup free this summer and since I've started using the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence. I've already noticed a huge difference. So good!

Buy It! SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, $179; sephora.com

5 of 15

Courtesy Tory Burch

TORY BURCH BEL AZUR

My summer fragrance! This one smells like the beach and your next vacation getaway.

Buy It! Tory Burch Bel Azur, $96; sephora.com

6 of 15

Courtesy Marysia

SCALLOPED SWIMSUIT

Whether it's a one piece or two, I love scallops in swimwear and am obsessed with Marysia's collection. 

Buy It! Marysia Palm Springs Lace-Up Scalloped Swimsuit, $350; net-a-porter.com

7 of 15

 

GRASIE MERCEDES

@grasiemercedes

8 of 15

Courtesy Nike

NIKE CORTEZ SNEAKERS

These NIKE Cortez kicks are perfect. Retro, cool vibes with gold detail that elevate your festival digs.

Buy It! Nike Cortez Sneakers, $70; nike.com

9 of 15

Courtesy Elizabeth and James

ELIZABETH AND JAMES SUNGLASSES

I’m currently loving these.

Buy It! Elizabeth and James Foster Round Sunglasses, $175; nordstrom.com

10 of 15

Courtesy Saturday Skin

SATURDAY SKIN FACE MIST

A refreshing mist that helps moisten your skin when needed. Helps minimizes the appearance of pores, and is the perfect product to use before and after makeup in the summer time.

Buy It! Saturday Skin Daily Dew Hydrating Essence Mist, $34; nordstrom.com

11 of 15

Courtesy Tory Sport

TORY SPORT RASH GUARD

This summer I made a promise to myself to visit the beach more! It’s my summer escape and where I go for a little R&R. It doesn’t hurt to have some cute swim from Tory Sport.

Buy It! Tory Sport Block-Stripe Rash Guard, $195; torysport.com

12 of 15

 

MARTHA GRAEFF

@marthagraeff

13 of 15

Courtesy Oribe

Oribe Travel Set

It really gives you shine and texture.

Buy It! Oribe Travel Essential Kit, $95; birchbox.com

14 of 15

Courtesy Foreo

FOREO CLEANSING BRUSH

This cleansing brush easily removes makeup and sunscreen at the end of the day.

Buy It! Foreo Luna Cleansing Brush, $199; sephora.com

15 of 15

Courtesy Lisa Marie Fernandez

NAUTICAL BIKINI

This is my favorite swimsuit. I love it!

Buy It! Lisa Marie Fernandez Ruffle-Trimmed Seersucker Bikini, $420; net-a-porter.com

 

See Also

More

More

 