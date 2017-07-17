Style
See What Fashion Gurus Christine Andrew, Grasie Mercedes and Martha Graeff are Buying (And Keeping in Their Beach Bags!) This Summer
Pack the ultimate beach bag with help from these influencers’ summer shopping lists
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
The Ultimate Summer Essentials
Let's face it: it can feel hard to look chic at the beach. Between constant sunscreen applications and hair that can't be tamed, we're always envious of those girls who seem to have it all together in their beach bags. That's why we tapped Christine Andrew of Hello Fashion, Grasie Mercedes of Style Me Grasie and Martha Graeff, who are partnering with Tory Burch to launch the brand's new summery Bel Azur fragrance, to find out what they can't live without this summer. Here are of their must-haves -- snap them up so you can be just as Instagram-ready as they are all summer long.
CHRISTINE ANDREW
AERIN ROSE LIP CONDITIONER
My lips could always use a little extra TLC, especially during the summer. I love this balm for some serious hydration.
Buy It! Aerin Rose Lip Conditioner, $28; sephora.com
SK-II FACIAL ESSENCE
I've been trying to keep my skin ready to go makeup free this summer and since I've started using the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence. I've already noticed a huge difference. So good!
Buy It! SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, $179; sephora.com
TORY BURCH BEL AZUR
My summer fragrance! This one smells like the beach and your next vacation getaway.
Buy It! Tory Burch Bel Azur, $96; sephora.com
SCALLOPED SWIMSUIT
Whether it's a one piece or two, I love scallops in swimwear and am obsessed with Marysia's collection.
Buy It! Marysia Palm Springs Lace-Up Scalloped Swimsuit, $350; net-a-porter.com
GRASIE MERCEDES
NIKE CORTEZ SNEAKERS
These NIKE Cortez kicks are perfect. Retro, cool vibes with gold detail that elevate your festival digs.
Buy It! Nike Cortez Sneakers, $70; nike.com
ELIZABETH AND JAMES SUNGLASSES
I’m currently loving these.
Buy It! Elizabeth and James Foster Round Sunglasses, $175; nordstrom.com
SATURDAY SKIN FACE MIST
A refreshing mist that helps moisten your skin when needed. Helps minimizes the appearance of pores, and is the perfect product to use before and after makeup in the summer time.
Buy It! Saturday Skin Daily Dew Hydrating Essence Mist, $34; nordstrom.com
TORY SPORT RASH GUARD
This summer I made a promise to myself to visit the beach more! It’s my summer escape and where I go for a little R&R. It doesn’t hurt to have some cute swim from Tory Sport.
Buy It! Tory Sport Block-Stripe Rash Guard, $195; torysport.com
MARTHA GRAEFF
Oribe Travel Set
It really gives you shine and texture.
Buy It! Oribe Travel Essential Kit, $95; birchbox.com
FOREO CLEANSING BRUSH
This cleansing brush easily removes makeup and sunscreen at the end of the day.
Buy It! Foreo Luna Cleansing Brush, $199; sephora.com
NAUTICAL BIKINI
This is my favorite swimsuit. I love it!
Buy It! Lisa Marie Fernandez Ruffle-Trimmed Seersucker Bikini, $420; net-a-porter.com


