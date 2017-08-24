Christina El Moussa Models Her New DIFF Sunglasses Collaboration in a Bikini, of Course

It’s fair to say about 50 percent of Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa‘s Instagram is made up of photos of herself modeling a different chic, stylish pair of shades. So she put her expert know-how to the test with a brand new sunglasses collaboration with DIFF eyewear.

The TV star decided to partner up with the brand because she loves the styles (a given!) but also because the company is focused on giving back. “I just really liked the style of their sunglasses so they asked me about doing my own line and I helped them design it,” El Moussa tells PeopleStyle. “Also I liked the fact that they are in business to make a difference.”

For every pair of DIFF glasses sold, the company donates a pair of reading glasses to someone in need. “My goal of their partnership is to help many different people’s lives and empower and educate others in doing so,” she says. “They’re partnering currently with Restoring Vision so it’s basically when you buy a pair of the sunglasses they donate a pair of eyewear to people in need.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Top 10 Sunglasses Trends of Summer 2017

For her new designer gig, she created a pair of oversize winged sunglasses in two color-way options — a tortoise frame with gold lens and a black frame with the blue lens — which are both available August 28.

And for the corresponding photo shoot, she shot sexy bikini-clad photos in her own backyard. “We did it in my backyard and there were like six wardrobe changes and it was just fun.”

Inside Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina El Moussas Split

El Moussa’s notorious for her expansive bikini collection (she tells PEOPLE she owns about 40!), which is in part, thanks to one of her friends. “Well one of my really good friends owns L*Space bikini. I met her about 11 years ago and we’ve been friends ever since so she actually hooked me up with a bunch of bikinis so I have a lot.”

In addition to her perfect summer-ready swim wardrobe, her beauty look is always perfectly put-together thanks to a few products she swears by. Whenever she’s not shooting or on-camera she sticks to lashes and a pretty lipstick. “The line that I wear is called Pink Dust Cosmetics,” she says. “My favorite go to lipstick is Kate or Angelina.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

After her divorce from Tarek El Moussa she says she’s just focused on co-partening her children, Taylor Reese, 6½, and Brayden James, 1½. “To us our kids are our priority,” she explains. “They always will be so we just stay on the same page and we keep open communication regarding the kids and we work together three days a week at least so we’re able to just also see each other at work and talk about anything going on if something happens.”

She says she’s handling the new change by keeping busy, which includes shooting the new season of Flip or Flop alongside her ex. “It’s been good,” she says about filming. “It’s weird. We’ve always worked together, so for us it just comes naturally. We have the same crew we’ve had for a few years now and they’re the funnest nicest guys so it is just very fun. It’s very interesting.”

What do you think of her new sunglasses? Which color are you buying?

– With reporting by Brittany Talarico