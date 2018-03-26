Christina Aguilera is an unparalleled singer, performer, and — of course — diva. So it should come as little surprise that her world-class wardrobe accompanies her to some rather intimate settings. In the latest cover story for Paper Magazine, the 37-year-old vocal powerhouse reveals that she sometimes gets “Dirrty” in the bedroom with wigs.

The profile describes one of her stylists brushing a “tousled, dirty blonde hairpiece,” triggering Aguilera’s memory of borrowing it for a late night rendezvous with (presumably) fiancé Matt Rutler.

“You were really good about it, you were a sport,” she joked with the coiffeur. “I think I wanted to go home and have sex that night and you were like, ‘Okay, don’t get her too messed up.’ I was like, no guarantees, thanks.”

Christina Aguilera

A longtime bastion of personal and sexual liberation — just look at self-love anthems like “Beautiful,” “I’m OK,” and even “Dirrty” — Aguilera says the desire to express her inner voice was amplified as a little girl by witnessing her mother suffer the ravages of domestic violence.

“I watched my mom have to be submissive, watch her Ps and Qs or she’s gonna get beat up,” she reflects. Though undeniably difficult, she says the tumultuous upbringing helped forge her inner reserve. “You can either be, unfortunately, so damaged by it that you take a turn for the worse, or you can feel empowered by it and make choices to never go down that route.”

Christina Aguilera and daughter Summer Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Now a mother to 3½-year-old Summer Rain (as well as 10-year-old Max Liron, her son from her marriage to Jordan Bratman), the superstar considers the advice she’d offer her daughter in years to come.

“I don’t want to inject too much upon her as to how I’m choosing to live my life and what I’ve done in my career,” she says. “I just hope I can allow what I’m doing to influence her to be her own person. That’s truly what I hope for her. I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won’t be easily swayed by outside opinion.”

Christina Aguilera Paper Magazine

The outspoken Aguilera also got real about one of her past romances recently.

In the season premiere of Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s after show, she sat down for a talk with the season 10 queens where she was asked about the subject of her 2002 song “Infatuation.”

The tune, off Aguilera’s Stripped album, is about forbidden love and the obsession she builds over a Latin lover.

RuPaul and Christina Aguilera Courtesy Viacom

Turns out, that lover — whom Aguilera dated, but didn’t name — was actually gay. “It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine,” Aguilera, 37, explained. (She told MTV News in 2002 that the track was inspired by Jorge Santos, her dancer whom she dated for two years.)

“He’s gonna see this, he’s gonna be mad,” competing queen Vanessa Vanjie Mateo noted.

“I hope so, girl,” Aguilera remarked.