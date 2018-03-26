Christina Aguilera is completely stripped down.

The same singer known for her love of dark black eye liner, contoured cheeks and even a Moulin Rouge-style bold red lip, just reinvented her beauty look. The 37-year-old mother-of-two, who is working on a new album, took off all her makeup, exposing her freckles and fresh-faced complexion in a gorgeous new shoot.

On the cover of Paper Magazine‘s latest issue, Aguilera, who first debuted a minimalistic makeup look at the American Music Awards in November, poses without a stitch of makeup. The star flaunts her bright blue eyes and freckled skin, a move that she says she finds freeing at this time in her life.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Makeup-Free Moments From the Real Housewives

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage,” she tells Paper. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

But the shoot also includes over-the-top eye shadow looks, smudged red lipstick and more — so don’t think for a second that makeup-loving Aguilera has left the building.

“I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face, let’s not get it twisted,” she quips.

Back in the day, she was all about the glamour — from full faces of makeup to elaborate wigs and beyond. And she’s so comfortable in her faux hair that she says she’s borrowed her hairstylists’ wigs to wear in bed.

“I think I wanted to go home and have sex that night and you were like, ‘Okay, don’t get her too messed up.’ I was like, no guarantees, thanks.”