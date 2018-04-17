Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her Freckles with a Makeup-Free Photo as She Gets a New Piercing

Christina Aguilera is loving her bare skin.

On Monday, the “Beautiful” singer, 37, shared a series of makeup-free photos of herself getting new ear piercings on her social media accounts.

“Forgot how much I love getting pierced….so euphoric for me…wonder what else I should get done again,” Aguilera tweeted along with a photo.

Forgot how much I love getting pierced….so euphoric for me…wonder what else I should get done again 🤔😈 🔮✨ pic.twitter.com/pqA6hUSMLX — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) April 16, 2018

Aguilera shared more snapshots of her piercing on Instagram.

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

In March, the mother of two starred on the cover of Paper Magazine where she took off all her makeup, exposing her freckles.

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through [the] stage,” she told the magazine. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at a place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In early April, Aguilera showed off her bare face again while sharing a sweet birthday tribute to fiancé Matthew Rutler, her partner of eight years.

“Birthday boy🎈…to a wonderful father, loving man and hardest worker I know,” she wrote, captioning a black and white version of the photo.