Christie Brinkley Shares Adorable Throwback Sports Illustrated Photo Featuring Daughter Alexa

Photos of Christie Brinkley posing for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at age 63 alongside her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook may have blown up the internet, but this isn’t Joel’s first time in the iconic magazine.

Brinkley took to Instagram on Sunday to share that while she now holds the record for the oldest model to shoot the swimsuit issue, her 31-year-old daughter happens to be the youngest to make an appearance. In 1989, Joel, whose father is legendary musician Billy Joel, unexpectedly crashed her mother’s photo shoot — in the buff.

“This shot was NOT planned,” Brinkley explained in the caption. “She was playing nearby and suddenly had the urge to give me a quick hug and just as quickly she ran back out but in that second she struck the perfect pose and photographer John Zimmerman caught it.”

Although the frequent Sports Illustrated cover star calls the snap “one of my favorite photos of my career,” some readers weren’t so happy.

“Sports Illustrated also caught a lot of heat from ‘outraged’ readers who where cancelling subscriptions right and left for this ‘nudity,’ ” Brinkley wrote. “Somehow SI survived, and so did we! lol!”

Brinkley first covered the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1979, then set a record by landing the covers for the next two years. For decades thereafter, she toured the world posing in one exotic location after another, before hanging up her barely-there bikini in 2004.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”