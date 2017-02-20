Christie Brinkley Chops Off Her Hair – Do You Love it?

At 63 years old, Christie Brinkley has officially proven that she is never going to submit to time. One look at her glowing skin, toned body and — most recently — her new set of photos for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and it’s easy to assume that she has the fountain of youth in her backyard somewhere. And a big part of her amazing agelessness is the fact that she has some of the most majestic golden waves on the planet. But even supermodels switch up their signature looks from time to time, and this weekend, Brinkley did just that.

After hitting one Sports Illustrated Swim event on Thursday with the super-full blonde curls she’s known for, Brinkley stepped out over the weekend at the brand’s Vibes event in Houston sporting a markedly different look: pin-straight, shoulder-length strands with a deep side part and sideswept bangs.

And while the look took us by surprise for a second, we soon recalled that we’ve seen this look on Brinkley in the recent past. So it’s safe to assume that her youthful waves are in fact the result of some really believable Hair2Wear Christie Brinkley Hair Extensions, while her straight style is probably closer to her actual length.

The model, who posed with her two daughters for the SI Swimsuit issue, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she didn’t expect to return to the pages of the annual issue, despite still having 40 bikinis in rotation.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” she tells PEOPLE. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

