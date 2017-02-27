Christie Brinkley, Pamela Anderson, Jamie Foxx & More Are the Most A-List Parent Cheering Section Ever at Dolce & Gabbana Show

Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2017 runway show featured more than 140 models of all ages, races and genders, but the large majority of that number was made up of the genetically-blessed offspring of celebrity dynasties. Fashion designers have been featuring more and more kids with famous parents lately (most recently at J.Crew and Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in December) but Dolce & Gabbana’s was more star-studded than ever. Not only was the runway brimming with famous faces, but the front row was full of beaming parents with cameras trained on their model kids (as Elle‘s Nikki Ogunnaike captured).

Celebs, they're just like us. Especially if their kids are walking in a @dolcegabbana show 😜 A post shared by Nikki Ogunnaike (@nikkiogun) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:27am PST

Christie Brinkley was seated front and center to cheer on her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue modeling partner, 18-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook. She wrote on Instagram that watching her daughter walk the runway was “very emotional” but said Sailor “rocked it.”

There to help her celebrate her #proudparent moment was Pamela Anderson, whose son Dylan Lee walked, and Jamie Foxx whose daughter Corinne Foxx modeled on the runway. And despite being the coolest parents on the planet, they couldn’t contain any chill when their kids hit the catwalk, as evidence from the photo above (all iPhones — and even old school film camera from Anderson — were in action).

#dolcegabbana A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Thank you @dolcegabbana for making my dreams come true today 💕🎉❤ I love being a part of the #DGFamily #MFW #Milan A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:41am PST

It was so great to reconnect with Rene Russo legendary model who became a beloved leading lady of the big screen … but today we were two proud moms waiting for our daughters to walk their FIRST SHOWS! And when they did…. Rene and I both had the same reaction.. TEARS! I captured Both my amazing Sailor and an emotional Rene…. A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:28am PST

After sharing the cute moment with Anderson and Foxx, Christie connected with her other seatmate, René Russo, whose daughter Rose Gilroy made her fashion show debut alongside Sailor. Christie wrote that when the girls hit the runway, both she and René “had the same reaction.. TEARS!”

40 years ago Rene Russo and I could never imagine we would be sitting side by side watching our daughters (who even came out one after the other ) strut down the @dolcegabbana runway! We were very emotional proud Moms and our daughters rocked it! #dgfamily @sailorbrinkleycook #renerusso @imgmodels @ingtalent A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Cheering on @Delilahbelle with @ameliagray And HH #Proud #Family #dgfamily #dgfw18 #dgmillennials ⭐️❤ A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:51am PST

Adding to the star power of the front row: The entire Hamlin-Rinna family who was cheering on aspiring model Delilah Belle Hamlin. Anyone who is watching this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills knows how supportive mom Lisa Rinna, dad Harry Hamlin and 15-year-old sister Amelia Gray Hamlin (also an aspiring model) have been in regards to Delilah’s big modeling milestones, like her Tommy Hilfiger debut, from a recent RHOBH episode.

thank you so much @dolcegabbana for having me in your beautiful show and making this dream come true! I was blown away by this collection xo #dolcegabbana #mfw A post shared by Delilah Belle (@delilahbelle) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:53am PST

The #DGmillennials just made history #DGRinascimento #DGFamily #realpeople #DGFW18 | Vdo by @maximsap A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:22am PST

And in case you couldn’t spot every single celeb cameo from the epic finale walk, we rounded up some other famous faces who strutted their stuff down the runway. Among the sea of sequins was Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw’s 20-year-old daughter Destry Spielberg, Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie, Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen Liotta, Quincy Jones’s daughter Kenya Kinski-Jones, Andy Garcia’s three daughters Alessandra, Daniella and Dominik, Rod Stewart’s daughter, Renee and Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer.

