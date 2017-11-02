The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is always one of the most hotly anticipated magazines of the year, and 2018 is going to be the biggest yet for the franchise.

The magazine held its first ever open casting call to find fresh faces to join the brand, plus Sailor Brinkley Cook just became an official SI Swimsuit model and the brand unveiled its first-ever apparel collection that’s filed with (you guessed it!) sexy swimwear.

So on Wednesday night SI celebrated all of its new projects in N.Y.C. with a launch party for the line attended by the contest winners and a few famous faces, including SI bikini modeling legend Christie Brinkley.

Since the contest winners are preparing to shoot their editorial in just two weeks, Brinkley (who has a record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers) passed down some of her best modeling tips they could use when on set.

“Well for me it’s like ‘suck it in’ but you don’t need that,” Brinkley joked during PeopleStyle’s Facebook Live. “I would say the most important thing is sunblock because if you get burned that’s not going to work. Then after that, you’re going to communicate with the photographer and get into a rhythm with him and it’s just going to be between you guys. You’ll get into it and you’ll just enjoy it and have a great time.”

One contest winner, Olivia Jordan asked what advice Brinkley would give young women who want to work in the entertainment industry and Brinkley knew the answer right away: do as much as you can and prepare as much as you can.

“If it looks like a good opportunity, try to squeeze it in there,” she said. “If you want to go into the entertainment field, make time for classes. If you can take an acting class, a dance class… fit [classes] into your schedule. And always remember your goals… because whatever it is, if you want to write a book, or get into acting or rap, just keep that in mind and keep working at that and you’ll make it, I have no doubt.”

The six women were selected from 5,000 other applicants, before making the final 35, then the final 15, and Brinkley says they’re already well on their way to achieving their goals. “After this you can be your own mogul and have your own company. Whatever your passion is, seriously, this is a stepping stone but you’ve gotta grab it and seize the day, carpe diem!”

So what were the finalists thinking about their time with Brinkley? “We are all playing it super cool right now,” Camille Kostek said. “Christie just kind of creeped in on us at an interview we were doing and now we’re just hanging out on a couch with a 100 [time] cover model.”

Watch the full video, above, to hear more about the finalists’ contest submissions, what they hope to do next and listen to Iyonna Fairbanks’ application rap!