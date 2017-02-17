Christie Brinkley Lights Up Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue Party in Red Jumpsuit, Thanks Her Daughters for Sharing a 'Body Positive Message'

There’s a reason we’re all still so obsessed with a particular generation of iconic ‘80s/’90s supermodels. While they were obviously the definition of high-fashion glamour during their runway heyday, as the years have gone on, they’ve each demonstrated that while they were undeniably gorgeous then, they truly only get better with age. In case Naomi Campbell’s recent reminder that she can still wear lingerie better than any twenty-something, to say nothing of Kate Moss’ evergreen career and popularity, wasn’t proof enough, Christie Brinkley made her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year, this time with her two daughters in tow to show that age is really only a state of mind. A fact she confirmed yet again when she attended the magazine’s launch event in a form-fitting red jumpsuit on Thursday night.

After seeing the pictures in this year’s SI Swim issue featuring Brinkley reprising her role as a bikini model for the publication 36 years after scoring its coveted cover for the first time 1979, we really shouldn’t have been all that surprised that the model and her enviable physique have barely changed at all. But somehow the model’s exemption from the effects of time never fails to come as a surprise, particularly when she’s flanked by her 18 and 31-year-old daughters and fellow Sports Illustrated stars, and it becomes crystal clear just how powerful Christie’s girl-next-door genes really are.

To celebrate her return to the magazine that helped cement her decade-spanning career, Brinkley wore an appropriately attention-grabbing number, a fitted, fire engine red jumpsuit with a crewneck, bishop sleeve, and bootcut leg. She accessorized the look with a pair of silver and PVC cap-toe pumps, a small red box clutch, and a perfectly coordinated shade of red lipstick, wearing her iconic blonde bombshell hair down in loose waves. Clearly, we should all be so lucky to be an Uptown Girl.

Binkley’s daughters, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel, celebrated their bikini-clad SI mag debut in true skin-baring style. Sailor selected a black cutout neckline ankle-grazing dress with feather trim, plus a bold red lip which coordinated with her mom’s jumpsuit. Alexa went for a silky leopard mini slip dress teamed with strappy black shoes, a draped leather jacket and black choker necklace.

“I think it’s wonderful that they’ve been so honest and shared their stories, because I know on my little Instagram I have a lot of mom’s writing to me saying, ‘Thank you to you and your daughters for this positive message,’ and I’ve been reading it to my daughters and they’re feeling so much better about themselves.’

What do you think of Brinkley and her brood’s red carpet outfits? Sound off below!