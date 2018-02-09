Actresses in Hollywood have been making a powerful statement against sexual harassment on the red carpet this awards season in support of the Time’s Up movement. Stars stood together at the Golden Globe Awards by wearing all black and musicians joined in at the Grammy Awards by pinning white roses to their outfits. Supporting from behind the scenes? Stylists and designers who work tirelessly to pull together powerful looks for their clients, like Christian Siriano.

Siriano dressed 11 women at the Golden Globes and three at the Screen Actors Guild Awards so far this season, and he’s proud to align himself with the movement. He also hopes the creative process behind getting “red carpet ready” will continued to be honored.

“I’m glad all these powerful women are coming together and it’s time that their voice is heard,” Siriano told PeopleStyle at the launch of his new E.L.F. Cosmetics collection. “[But] fashion is still very important. Fashion designers should still be celebrated.”

Siriano pointed out that the red carpet is about “celebrating creativity and art” as a whole.

“It’s not just about showcasing the actors. The designers are being showcased. The hair and makeup teams are being showcased. We’re all in the industry together,” Siriano told us. “Actually, none of us can survive without the other, which I think sometimes people forget.”

He continued, “Wearing a beautiful dress is a privilege too because without that, there would be no red carpet to go on. It’s a balance about supporting all of each other, so I hope to see that more.”

Siriano called the all-black movement at the Golden Globes “pretty great,” but wasn’t afraid to admit it created quite the challenge for him as a designer dressing 11 different women for the event. “It’s been hard,” he laughed. “It’s been a really rough one.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“I remember we were doing a velvet gown and somebody asked for a velvet gown. I was like, ‘Oh, I already did a velvet gown, but what if she doesn’t wear it?’ It was crazy and a juggle of everything, but it all worked out. Everybody looked really powerful and amazing,” Siriano said.

To communicate empowerment through each look he designed, Siriano made sure each woman felt like herself when she put on the clothing.

“Debra [Messing] was killing it. She was like, ‘No, I don’t want to wear a frilly dress, which everybody thinks I’m going to wear,'” he told us. “She told me, ‘I want to wear a pant and something cool and powerful.’ So that was fun.”