Christian Siriano Spent $50,000 Shipping Oscars Dresses to Los Angeles

Christian Siriano dressed 17 celebrities and created a total of 19 ensembles (two stars wore two dresses!) for this year’s Academy Awards and besides the hours worth of work it took to design each look, it’s also a very nerve-racking and expensive process to actually ship the pieces out to L.A. in time for the red carpet.

“I want to tell you what my FedEx bill was the month of the Oscars,” Siriano joked when he appeared on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show yesterday. “It’s really bad.”

When radio host Michelle Collins guessed $58,000, Siriano replied, “Maybe about $8,000 shy of that,” implying that he spent about $50,000 to get everything out to stylists before the Academy Awards.

“A large, heavy box can be like, $1,800 if it’s for Saturday overnight delivery,” he said.

And everything, he said, comes out of his own pocket. “Most [stylists] don’t have a budget for shipping,” Siriano said. “It’s crazy.”

What really rang up the bill was the fact that he ultimately sent out about “a hundred” pieces that stylists pulled, even though ultimately only 19 gowns made the cut. “Because it was also for parties,” he explained.

Whoopi Goldberg, Laurie Metcalf, Kelly Ripa, Janet Mock and Lindsay Vonn all wearing Christian Siriano designs on the Oscars red carpet this year.

“We sent out so many gowns this season, it was nuts,” Siriano previously told PeopleStyle. “We made a few more custom looks that didn’t end up on the carpet so we probably would have had about 22 total if that would have happened. It’s hard to say no when you love these women so much and want to support them.”