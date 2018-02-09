Christian Siriano Launches Makeup Capsule Collection with E.L.F. Cosmetics

Christian Siriano is branching into the beauty biz!

The fashion designer, who’s dressed everyone from Michelle Obama to Oprah Winfrey, partnered with E.L.F. Cosmetics to launch a vibrant makeup collection inspired by the prints, fabrics and colors shown on the runway at Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show in September.

“I call it my psychedelic greenhouse. It’s really about this kind of dream, fantasy world,” Siriano said at the launch of the capsule in N.Y.C. “The thought is going back to the idea that we all grow in the same garden and come from the same world and same place.”

The affordable product assortment (the most expensive item is $12!) features a bold eye shadow palette that looks like “a bouquet of flowers,” a bright fuchsia matte liquid lipstick, a pale pink tinted lip oil and a fashionable printed cosmetic bag.

“We wanted the packaging to be very bright and bold and playful,” Siriano said. “It was nice to do something totally different and give the customer something new.”

For Siriano, it was also imperative that the products were in line with his philosophy of inclusivity, which he maintains in the fashion world by dressing women of all body shapes on the runway and the red carpet.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

“I want to partner with beauty brands that are celebrating beauty. I want to see diverse girls, you know, every size and every age,” he said. “I think that’s what the consumer is and I think it’s really important the beauty industry get on board, which is what E.L.F. has been doing from the beginning.”

He continued by emphasizing the accessible and affordable price point of the makeup, which he always set out to have. “I wanted everything to be in the under-$20 world. You should be able to get something quick and easy that you can do a whole look without spending a hundred bucks,” Siriano said.

ELF Cosmetics/Brandon C Tobin

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The collaboration came about after E.L.F. partnered with Siriano last year to create the makeup looks at his Spring/Summer 2018 show. Now, at Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week show Saturday, which also happens to be his 10-year anniversary runway show, makeup artists will be using his new E.L.F. makeup creations for all of the models’ looks (which Siriano is very involved with!).

ELF Cosmetics/Brandon C Tobin

“I am super bossy about it. But obviously, I am not a makeup artist so I do understand that there are artists out there that are very talented more than myself, so I appreciate their opinions,” he told us.

When Siriano sat down and started working on creating the products, he treated it the same way he does designing clothing. “Literally, I had fabrics on the table and swatches from every piece in collection,” he said. “With my team, it was like getting ready to do the collection.”

Now, you’ll be able to recreate the looks you see right off of the runway at Siriano’s 10th anniversary show without breaking the bank when the E.L.F. collection launches at elfcosmetics.com and in E.L.F. stores on Feb. 10.