If you’re obsessed with all-things Christian Siriano, prepare to plan a trip to N.Y.C. to visit his new boutique, an eight-story 1918 townhome he’s calling, The Curated NYC.

The space, which also serve as his atelier, offices and location for his upcoming resort collection in June, offers a specially-selected range of products (chosen by Siriano) and according to the designer it’s “a girl’s dream world.”

Donna Dotan/ Architectural Digest

To create this gorgeous fashion oasis, Siriano renovated the entire townhouse (which was vacant for the last 10 years) to transform it into a pink palace, filled with “very pink, very feminine, and very romantic” décor he told Architectural Digest.

After consulting his interior design friends, he decided he needed to take the reigns himself to make it his own. “…we just felt like I wanted it to be really me, really my vision,” he told the magazine.

Donna Dotan/ Architectural Digest

He attributes his knack for interior design to his mom, who he said filled his childhood home with color and texture. “My mom was always very interested in textiles, and I’m a big fabric lover,” he said. “I remember sitting in furniture stores with her for sometimes ten hours, watching her pick out a sofa. I learned a lot from her.”

Donna Dotan/ Architectural Digest

As someone who dresses Hollywood’s leading ladies (including 17 women at the 2018 Oscars alone!), he knows not everyone can afford his beloved designs, but found a perfect solution for that. “I wanted all walks of life to feel comfortable,” he said. “Obviously, this store is expensive and beautiful, but even if you have $10, you could come in and buy a fragrance. And that person spending $10 now, maybe in five years, she’s the CEO of a company.”

That’s also an approach he takes when designing gowns. He was the first big-named designer to embrace size-inclusive fashion and dressed celebrities other brands wouldn’t.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

He’s also known for championing up-and-coming talent, including Cardi B, who he just dressed for her baby bump-revealing performance on Saturday Night Live. She announced her pregnancy by showing off her bump in a curve-hugging Christian Siriano white sheer gown.

“She’s seven months pregnant, so she was like, ‘I gotta tell people. It’s time!'” Siriano said about working with the superstar, which he made in just two days.