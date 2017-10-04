Christian Louboutin May Not Be Completely Sure Who Cardi B Is but He Loves Her Reference of His ‘Red Bottoms’

Christian Louboutin‘s red-soled shoes have made an indelible influence on the music business, and his latest influence was on “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B.

The 24-year-old, who became the first solo female rapper to top the singles chart in 19 years, pays homage to the designer with lyrics: “These expensive, these is red bottoms/ These is bloody shoes/ Hit the store, I can get ’em both/

I don’t wanna choose.”

Though Louboutin, 54, admitted that he is not that familiar with Cardi B, he told The New York Times, he appreciated her musical shout-out.

“She has the hair like that? She’s a rapper? This ‘Yellow’ song?” the designer said while mimicking Cardi B’s bob hairstyle with his hands when asked about the hitmaker. “I don’t know much more than that, to be honest,” he added, confessing that he’s “not a big rap person.”

Louboutin also shared that he would like to meet the singer — who went from stripper to social media star to music’s number 1 — in the future as he shared that music references like hers are fitting, especially because of how he got his big break.

“In a way, it comes back to some of my origins,” he said. “The first shoes I ever designed were for showgirls, people on stage. Showgirls have a kind of attitude—they’re driving forces.”

The rapper — whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar — got her first pair of “red bottoms” for a 19th birthday from an admirer at the strip club she worked in. Now she buys her own.

So just how big of a Louboutin fan is Cardi B?

“She has to have over 90 pairs. She usually buys a pair or two every couple of weeks,” her stylist Kollin Carter said to Billboard in late September. “Before ‘Bodak’ blew up, she wore red bottoms because that’s what it means to make it in the Bronx. It’s a status symbol that the masses can relate to; everyday girls work hard and save up their money to have that shoe. Cardi did the same.”