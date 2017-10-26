Chrissy Teigen on 'Keeping It Sexy' with John Legend, Her Favorite Red Carpet Gown and the Worst Trend She's Tried

In typical Chrissy Teigen fashion, the candid star kept things very, very real while answering questions about fashion, food and family for Vogue‘s 73 Questions video series. Plus, with an adorable appearance from Teigen’s brand new English bulldog puppy,Pepper, and 18-month-old daughter Luna, this video’s one you don’t want to miss.

The star, 31, opened up about her love-filled relationship with her Grammy Award-winning husband John Legend, and revealed how they keep things hot after four years of marriage.

Her secret to their happy marriage? “Keeping it sexy [by] taking super sexy photos,” Teigen said. Although she says most of their date nights consist of “watching Housewives” on Bravo. But when the couple does head out for a night on the town, her number one rule for dressing is to “show a little bit of skin.”

Teigen also loves to show skin on the red carpet and revealed that her favorite fashion moment ever was the low-cut, bump-hugging Marchesa gown she wore to the 2016 Oscars while pregnant with daughter Luna.

Keeping with the style questions, the 31-year-old model continued to open up about her experience with fashion to Vogue. Teigen, who recently designed a collection with Revolve, revealed that her style icon is Kate Moss.

When it comes to beauty, the model is known to take some risks with her look, but the worst trend trap she fell for? “Fake bangs.” Luckily, the star more often than not makes good beauty choices, saying that the best piece of advice anyone has ever given her was “to grow out my brows.” And whether she is traveling to the world’s most beautiful beaches to shoot for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue or to foreign cities to spend quality time with her family, Teigen always makes sure to pack “sunglasses and La Mer” in her carry-on.

Teigen also touched on motherhood, saying one of the hardest things has been “waking up super early.” But Teigen, just like the rest of us, can’t get enough of Luna’s adorable photos. She said the best parts about being mom to Luna are, “Number one taking the photos and number two hearing all her new words.”

