Chrissy Teigen Could Not Care Less About Her Super Bowl Nip Slip

As the Kardashian-Jenner family have made abundantly clear to us over the past year or so, nipples are having a fashion moment. While the majority of us are still trepidatious about even trying out cutouts or sheer panels, these ladies have already lapped us in trends and are onto their hundredth bra-less, sheer ensemble. And with the huge popularity of social media accounts like Free the Nipple and Genderless Nipples, it seems the fight for women’s areola equality is only gaining ground. So it should come as no surprise that Sports Illustrated model and Twitter clapback queen Chrissy Teigen is pro-breast liberation and not here for any shade thrown at her own nip slip, even if it did happen in the middle of the Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, in the same city where Janet Jackson suffered her infamous 2004 wardrobe malfunction, Teigen accidentally brought “nipplegate” back to the Super Bowl all over again. In the middle of the game, television cameras panned around the stadium catching the SI swimsuit star watching from a private box with her husband John Legend. One eagle-eyed fan sent Chrissy a video of that moment on Twitter, pausing the video and zooming in to point out that one of her nipples was slightly exposed through her fishnet shirt. In typical Chrissy Teigen fashion, she immediately retweeted the video, cheekily writing back “boom goes the dynamite.”

boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

After all, this is hardly Teigen’s first wardrobe malfunction rodeo. Just last November, she walked the red carpet at the AMAs in a black dress by Yousef Akbar with two side slits that went up to her ribcage and stayed fastened with little more than a safety pin, which understandably led her to accidentally flash the cameras. After apologizing to “anyone harmed mentally or physically by [her] hooha,” however, the model then proceeded to drag any follower who dared to criticize her much to the delight of her almost 4 million followers. So basically, the moral of this story is don’t come for Chrissy unless she sends for you.

