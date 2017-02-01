Chrissy Teigen's First Post-Baby Bikini Shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Is About 'Embracing the Changes'

Chrissy Teigen has been a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue staple since her 2010 “Rookie of the Year” debut. And over the past 6 years, she’s written a cookbook, joined Spike TV’s Lip Sync battle as a host, married John Legend and became a mom to their 10-month-old daughter Luna (just to name a few of her milestones). Now, for the first time, the star is revealing her post-baby body in a powerful photo shoot for this year’s SI Swimsuit issue, not even a year after giving birth.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” the 31-year-old model explains in a video. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

At first, Day explains that Teigen wasn’t totally on board with being in a bikini — but it didn’t take her long before she got back into her old roots.

“She showed up telling me she would only shoot one pieces, and if I could throw a blanket over the top of her, that would be great. And by the end of it…I think she was wearing nothing,” Day explains. “I think she surprised herself on this trip. Because I don’t think she was seeing herself quite the way we were seeing her.”

And even though Teigen is reluctant to admit it, she agrees. “MJ’s right, and I don’t want to say this to her, but the tinier the suit, the smaller and hotter you look. Ugh, I hate that. I hate that she’s right!”

What do you think of Teigen’s photos? Sound off below.