Chrissy Teigen Says She Was Channeling 'The Lamp' at the Beauty and the Beast Premiere

There’s been a lot of hype around the Beauty and the Beast live-action remake. Designers are releasing special capsule collections and beauty products inspired by Belle. Emma Watson has kicked off her promo tour with a high-fashion fairytale wardrobe (that’s also eco-friendly!). And now, Chrissy Teigen couldn’t help but get in on the action with a very festive dress choice at the film’s L.A. premiere.

Teigen arrived in an embroidered Raisa & Vanessa gown with a tiered, fringe skirt and sleeves — and the whimsical look felt reminiscent of a piece of furniture that would be in the Beast’s castle.

In fact, when a Twitter fan praised the star for her chic outfit choice, she responded by saying, “Thanks! I’m the lamp!”

While there isn’t actually a lamp in the original animated cast, we do think she resembles one very important character in the film, Sultan, the castle’s footstool-turned-pet dog. She wore the same rich red hue and the gown has fringe to match the ottoman.

As for her beauty look, she fully committed with a matching dark maroon lip, smoky eye and slicked-back hair that got the seal of approval from her daughter, Luna.

Headed to Beauty and the Beast! @laurapolko @allanface @monicarosestyle ❤ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

What do you think of Teigen’s Beauty and the Beast-themed gown?