The 5 Best Pieces to Buy from Chrissy Teigen's Sexy, New Revolve Collection

We already love Chrissy Teigen for her hilarious tweets, adorable family Instagrams of husband John Legend and daughter Luna, and not to mention her fashionable red carpet appearances, but now she’s given us another fabulous reason to keep up with her. The model has teamed up with fashion retailer, REVOLVE, to launch a 36 piece collection of dresses, separates, jackets, bodysuits and boots in fabrics ranging from satin jacquard, crepe chiffon, velvet and lace — and believe us when we say, you’re going to want every single piece. Designed to inspire and empower the modern woman, the items are intended to be worn for work and play.

“I imagine the collection being worn by like minded women on the go. I wanted to create beautiful, classic pieces that are sexy yet comfortable. I also wanted to make sure the pieces were very versatile to be able to mix and match,” Teigen said on her design direction. “The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look. It’s all about being confident and feeling sexy!”

Some of our favorite pieces from the collection include the sheer duster jacket, lace-up bodysuit and sock booties. Scroll down to shop these and more from Chrissy Teigen x REVOLVE! (And act fast — we have a feeling the KarJenners are going to buy everything out!)

