If a coffee table book featuring near-naked photos wasn’t already enough, Kim Kardashian West is now reintroducing her famous curves to homes across America in a more inventive way: as a fragrance bottle. The famous mom-of-three announced that she’ll be adding a new scent to her collection of KKW fragrances. It’s called KKW Body, and it’s encased in an exact mold of her own naked figure — start the countdown until April 30 everyone.

To announce the new fragrance launch, Kardashian West shared photos of the mold process, which of course included her very naked body covered in clay. “We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” she captioned the shot.

And while yes, her nether regions were blurred, the Internet has mixed reactions to the racy photographs. But to no surprise, the most memorable response to Kardashian West’s latest nudes belongs to Chrissy Teigen.

In response to KKW’s covered in clay tweet, Teigen joked that she’s going to one-up the star with her own bottle that will in fact hold more perfume because she’s pregnant with her second child with John Legend, a baby boy due this summer.

“Well I’m going to put out a COMPETING PERFUME from a mold of my giant body and it will hold TWICE as much perfume as your bottle and the people will get MORE perfume,” she wrote.

Looks like you’ve got some healthy competition, Kim!