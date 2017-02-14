Just when you thought you were safe from the non-stop barrage of sexy that is Love magazine’s 31 day-plus advent calendar filled with scantily clad models and celebs, the publication just keeps finding all new ways to keep the skin-baring parade going. It seems Love has uncovered a natural new outlet for its particular brand of content, creating a video in celebration of Valentine’s Day featuring Sports Illustrated star and advent regular, Chrissy Teigen posing in various states of undress and serenading her husband John Legend.

In the romantic five-minute short directed by Rankin, the model poses in various pieces of lingerie by Agent Provocateur paired with a wide array of Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Syrenn Latex Couture, Ruby Fashion Library and Wolford accessories and props like heart-shaped glasses, giant lollipops, and ring pops, before serenading her partner with a heartfelt lip-synced version of John Legend’s own “Ordinary People.”

In the mood for LOVE? 💕@chrissyteigen by @rankinarchive fashion editor @seanknight make up @patrickta hair @giannandreahair⠀ A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:38am PST

RELATED PHOTOS: 49 Completely Perfect Photos of Chrissy & John’s Daughter

The director said of capturing this intimate moment between the couple on film, “I LOVE ‘Ordinary People’ so much, so when [Love Editor-in-Chief] Katie [Grand] asked me to shoot Chrissy for Valentine’s, the idea of her doing a lip-sync version immediately jumped into my head. Katie wasn’t so keen. Then when Chrissy came up with the idea on set, and with John, I was like erm… YES please. When they sang it together at the end, I got goose bumps.” While that’s heart-warming and all, it really just has us wondering, how much longer do we have to wait for Legend to turn the tables on the Lip Sync Battle queen, and star in his very own sexy, underwear-clad video? We’ll wait.

What do you think of Chrissy’s Love mag video for John? Sound off below!