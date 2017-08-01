Chrissy Teigen Got Super Real About Her 'Period Skin' Pimples on Snapchat

No matter the situation, Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid to speak her mind. The star’s honest, tell-it-like-it-is attitude even got her blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter after she told him, “no one likes you.” (Don’t worry, Teigen was “so happy” Trump blocked her.)

Besides opening up about her political point of view, Teigen keeps it real by sharing her most hilarious and sometimes even cringe-worthy confessions with her fans. Whether she reveals all the intimate details about her sex life with husband John Legend or that she prefers to go commando, we can always count on the model for her blunt candor and advice.

Monday night, Teigen shared what may possibly be her most relatable female dilemma with her fans on Snapchat: the misery of “period skin.”

Almost everyone has experienced those pesky hormonal breakouts, but it isn’t often you see big time stars like Teigen showing their pimples to the world without any concealer.

“This is my skin on my period,” Teigen said, displaying her barefaced skin with blemishes on her nose, chin and forehead. “So angry.”

We feel you, Chrissy. But don’t worry: We did some digging and rounded up the best solutions to zap those period pimples and conceal them at the same time. Check them out below!

What do you use to combat pimples when you’re on your period? Share your solution in the comments below.