Chrissy Teigen Pays for Fan’s Beauty School Tuition: ‘So Excited to See You Fulfill Your Dream!’

Chrissy Teigen has spoken out on multiple occasions about supporting her fellow women, from parenting to body positivity and openness about depression.

And now, the star has taken her keep-it-real reputation one step higher by donating over $5,500 to pay for a North Carolina woman to realize her dream of going to esthetician school, NBC News reports.

“I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!” the 31-year-old model and television personality wrote alongside her YouCaring donation, which paid the difference of what Mercedes Edney hadn’t yet raised — about 94 percent of her overall goal.

@CruzanChoklate I'm really excited for you to live out your passion ❤❤❤ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2017

If I ever meet Chrissy Tiegen in person, I'm giving her the biggest hug on earth. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

Edney, who owns a natural-skincare-product company called Ixora Botanical Beauty, expressed her gratitude to Teigen on Twitter Friday, writing, “THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don’t even know how else to thank you right now.”

Replied the Lip Sync Battle host and mom to daughter Luna Simone, who will turn 1 this Friday, “I’m really excited for you to live out your passion” alongside three heart emojis.

Tweeting to NBC News, Edney wrote, “I was at work, and I heard my PayPal alert go off. I saw the amount and said ‘what the hell? what’s wrong with PayPal?’ I thought it was a glitch.”

I've been struggling for so long. I put my everything into my business. I have sacrificed so much just trying to focus on my goal.. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

To see that paypal alert. Y'all, I literally started cussing paypal thinking it was a glitch. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

On Saturday, the skincare specialist posted a long and heartfelt message thanking the star once again for her generosity, sharing a photo of her school down payment.

“I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven’t been this happy in a very long time,” Edney wrote.

“Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted or rtd my link or have supported me this entire time. It means more to me than you’ll ever know.”