Chrissy Teigen Solves Her ‘Nothing to Wear’ Problem by … Wearing Nothing

It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen is comfortable in her own skin — just this month alone she’s released a new set of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition photos, along with a video of herself wearing a fur coat and heart-shaped pasties for Love Magazine. But the new mom may have just managed to out-Chrissy Teigen herself, thanks to an Instagram photo of herself sitting in a chair — completely naked — alongside Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day.

The star, who poses curled up wearing nothing but a full face of makeup and her perfectly-waved hair, captioned the photo, “Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!!” (You’ll note the full rack of press day dresses behind her, just waiting to be worn, completely ignored by the supermodel.)

Happy valentine's day from me and @thelovemagazine! Follow and click their link to see full video! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

And in case she hasn’t made it clear through her recent photo shoots, the star is beginning to feel more and more comfortable with her post-baby body.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” the 31-year-old model explained in a video for SI Swimsuit. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

