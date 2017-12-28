Chrissy Teigen Reveals the One Thing She Wished She'd Known When Starting Her Career

Before Chrissy Teigen became a Sport’s Swimsuit Illustrated cover star, cookbook author and a Twitter phenom, she was an aspiring model trying to make it. Like many starting out in the modeling industry, there were some ups and downs, as well as some very valuable lessons learned along the way.

During a fireside chat with Revolve and celebrity hairstylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin, she revealed the one thing she wish she’d known when she started her career.

“When I started out in the modeling world I was bouncing around from agency to agency. I thought it was cool that agents wanted me and that I could get work,” she said. “And I think when you’re young and excited to begin that world you don’t really think that anyone has any negative intentions. You just get so excited, you’ll do anything. You’ll do all the favors.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

“I remember living in Miami in this apartment with five other young models, and it was two bedroom and we were each paying like $4,000 a piece,” she continued. “Looking back it doesn’t make any sense, but for me it was so cool that an agency wanted to move me to Miami. It felt glamorous, and it felt cool but I didn’t realize how many people pull fast ones on you and I would have definitely gotten a business manager a lot earlier as a young person.”

So there you have it—if you’re starting out in the modeling or entertainment world, get a business manager to advocate for you.

RELATED PHOTOS: The 60 Most Insane Pants of 2017, As Modeled by the Hadids, Kendall Jenner and More

Her advice didn’t end there though. When asked the mantra that she lives by she said, “Be humble.” Definitely words to live by. “The world is really small. Word travels so fast with how you treat people. How speak to people. Little things go a really long way.”

What do you think about Chrissy’s advice?

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.