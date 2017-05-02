Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got ready in bed before the 2017 Met Gala, and we must say they clean up rather nicely.

The duo was one of many power couples on the red carpet stairs enjoying a fashionable date night. Teigen, 31, was chic in a black and white floral and embroidered lace Marchesa gown that featured a billowy semi-sheer train. Legend, 38, was dapper in a white tuxedo suit and black pants.

#bts @chrissyteigen X #Marchesa #blackandwhite #embroidery A post shared by Keren Craig (@kerencraigmarchesa) on May 1, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

“We still wanna be beautiful. We want to make a statement for sure,” Teigen teased about dressing in Marchesa to PEOPLE on Thursday at a Smirnoff Vodka Cocktail event in N.Y.C. “There are those classic Marchesa elements in it, like a train. But for the most part, it’s just gonna be really beautiful and simple. It’s hard, when you hear ‘ball’ you think costume ball and you want to go over the top but I’ve made that mistake before so I’d rather just keep it simple and keep it pretty.”

And while other celebrities took a style risk by emulating Commes de Garçons’ outlandish looks, Teigen wanted to play it safe.

“I will say… it’s hard with that kind of theme,” she shared with PEOPLE. “I can’t wear things like that, I look goofy, I look kinda crazy.”

As for why Teigen teamed with Marchesa’s Georgina Chapman, her reason was sentimental.

“I love Georgina. Georgina was actually the first person to style me because as like a musician’s girlfriend, which I was at the time, not many people were clamoring to design for you or style you,” the Lip Sync Battle star added. “She made me feel extra extra special, and she’s really just a lovely person, aside from being completely gorgeous and enviable in all aspects of life.”