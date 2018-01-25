Chrissy Teigen has no problem poking fun at herself with her brutal honesty, which is exactly what she did when the star looked back at a 10-year-old photo of herself and husband John Legend attending their first Grammy Awards together as a young couple.

In 2008, Teigen’s modeling career was just taking off and she’d started dating the “Love Me Now” singer after meeting him on the set of his music video for “Stereo” a year earlier. The budding couple hit the carpet at the Grammys looking happy in love, but in hindsight, Teigen couldn’t help but comment on her obvious fake tan, which appears much more prominent than the glow she goes for today.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

“Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao,” Teigen, who’s now expecting her second baby with Legend, captioned the #throwbackthursday photo.

And of course, the star couldn’t hold herself back from commenting on Legend’s look too, which was a black suit paired with a velvet tuxedo vest and white button-up with the collar pushed up.

“@Johnlegend u look like Count Chocula,” Teigen commented on her post, referencing the classic cartoon character found on General Mills cereal inspired by classic horror film vampires.

General Mills

Despite Teigen’s lighthearted jokes making fun of her husband, the two are a pretty perfect pair — so much so, that Legend has become the pregnant star’s right-hand man when she needs to slip on spandex leggings with her growing baby bump.

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

In the Snapchat clip shared by Teigen, the couple worked together to get the fabric pulled up over her bump, and finally getting it right as Legend lets out an, “All right!”