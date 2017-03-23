During her time in the spotlight, Chrissy Teigen has become known for a number of things. There’s her high-profile marriage to musician John Legend who consistently writes love ballads in her honor that make us question the authenticity of every relationship we’ve ever been in, and of course their unbelievably cute daughter Luna, as well as her expertise in the kitchen and legendary clapbacks on Twitter that range from roasting our current President, a man she has been embroiled in an on-going feud with for six years, to routinely shutting down body shamers. But no listing of Teigen’s various accomplishments would be complete without mentioning her time spent as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model and cover girl, a role she has greatly enjoyed, at least according to her own breasts.

In a recent video post on her Instagram account, celebrity manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo shared a very revealing behind-the-scenes video of Teigen during this year’s Sports Illustrated shoot, wearing little more than a few pieces of string which appear to be the black version of the barely there suit Kate Upton wore on this year’s cover. In the clip, the model fashions a bra out of her hands, intermittently pressing her boobs together and adopting a high, squeaky voice to deliver her mammaries’ message to the masses.

If my boobs could talk this is what they'd sound like 😂😂😂😂 @ChrissyTeigen @si_swimsuit #dying A post shared by Mar y Sol Inzerillo💅Mar y Soul (@nailsbymarysoul) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen Pens Essay on ‘Painful’ Battle with Postpartum Depression: ‘I Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Was So Unhappy’

And apparently that message is, “Hey, y’all, I’m Chrissy’s boobs,” she begins in a bizarre accent. “We’re here on set with a lot of fantastic people. But what I appreciate most is y’all are very inclusive of the titty. Well, that’s all for now, bye!” While their message may have been short and sweet, given how hilarious and outspoken the women attached to them is, we have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ve heard from Chrissy’s boobs.

What do you think of Teigen’s funny video? Did you know her boobs had such an important message to share? Sound off below!