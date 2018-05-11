Chrissy Teigen Calls Irina Shayk the 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World' and Irina's Reply Is Epic

Eight years after Chrissy Teigen and Irina Shayk starred in their first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue together, Teigen is still supporting her fellow model.

Shayk, who is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, posted a photo of herself on the red carpet in a bright red skin-baring Versace gown. The shot received over 506,000 likes and nearly 2,200 comments — one of which came from Teigen. The soon-to-be mother of two commented on the picture, sharing her appreciation for her fellow model’s beauty.

“I said this the day I met you and many years later you are still theeeeee most beautiful woman in the world,” she wrote, along with a heart-eye emoji.

And the star’s words didn’t go unnoticed. Shayk responed to Teigen, crediting her beauty to her hair and makeup routine. “@chrissyteigen girl !!! After hair extensions being plugs and make up .. sure … come see me at 6 am. I love u and miss ya major face”

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

But as longtime friends, it’s not the first time they’ve expressed their appreciation for one another on Instagram. Last month, Shayk gifted Teigen’s daughter, Luna, a hot pink mini Mercedes convertible for her second birthday. And in order to thank the model, Teigen shared a video of her daughter sitting in it.

Shayk responded with hearts and laughing emojis, writing, “lmao . Mummy Chrissy can use it to around the house.”