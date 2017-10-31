Chrissy Teigen Calls Out 'Odd' iPhone Feature That Categorizes Cleavage Photos - and She Has Receipts

With the iPhone 8 just launched and iPhone X on the way, Apple’s been rolling out a ton of new updates for its users, but some of them are taking things a little too far.

Chrissy Teigen — who never holds back from speaking her mind — put iPhoto’s updated search feature to the test (which pulls up photos in your albums categorized by key word) and wasn’t too pleased with what she uncovered was happening behind-the-scenes.

When Teigen typed the word “brassiere” into the search bar located on the top right-hand corner of iPhoto, the star’s phone pulled up 60 sexy images of her wearing cleavage-revealing outfits.

“It’s true. If u type in “brassiere” in the search of your iphotos, it has a category for every boob or cleavage pic you’ve ever taken. Why,” Teigen tweeted along with a screenshot of the results.

Teigen continued her investigation by trying to search other NSFW words in iPhoto, which surprisingly turned up with zero results. It seems, from the star’s own recon, that only the word “brassiere” brings up sexy photos you’d rather keep hidden in your camera roll.

“Typing food will get you food but penis won’t get you penis and boobs won’t get you boobs. Just brassiere. *strokes beard*,” she tweeted.

As part of the new Memories feature introduced with iOS 10, in the Photos app, your phone places photos into hundreds of categories. We tried it for ourselves, and found searching for specific items of clothing (besides brassiere) like jacket, hat, shoes, dress, etc. brought up images including those items on our phones.

Although the knowledge on our phones may seem creepy and invasive, all of the categorization is only stored on your phone and never shared without your permission.

Not long after tweeting the screenshot of her findings, Teigen began getting harassed by men on Twitter about the photos she had taken of herself. “You’re smart Chrissy. You’ve taken these pictures have you not? It recognizes the bras you have on. This is all done on the device,” one tweeter replied to her.

“Thanks for condescendingly mansplaining what I already know and said. I am wondering why that is the word of choice and nothing else works,” Teigen quickly tweeted back.

Other Twitter users started searching through their iPhoto album after seeing Teigen’s tweet, and shared their findings as well.

How do you feel about this iPhoto feature? Sound off in the comments below.