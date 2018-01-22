The only thing we love more than when Chrissy Teigen posts an adorable photo of her family (or keeps it real on Twitter or shares a delicious recipe) is when she gets honest and open about style and beauty. She’s shared everything from wardrobe malfunctions to the trouble of taking out hair extensions but her latest tweet may be the most relatable yet.

On Monday she wrote on Twitter that she discovered a “skunk like” streak of gray hair, and she’s actually loving the look because she feels like a Disney villain. “My cruella dreams are coming true,” she wrote, referencing the 101 Dalmatians foe.

I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 22, 2018

Chrissy’s actually so open and honest that just over the weekend, she shared the struggles of covering her growing baby bump with a video demonstrating how her robe won’t stay closed anymore.

And a few days earlier she revealed the “tricks of the trade” for dressing her baby bump, explaining in her Instagram Story that it’s all about a “little tape” as her stylist Monica Rose placed pieces of tape around her cleavage and she held her breasts in place.

The star is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, but decided to keep the sex of the baby a secret.

“We’re not ready to say what it is yet,” Teigen told PEOPLE at a junket for Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration. “We did the harvesting — as they call it — again, where they make the embryos,” she said about conceiving through IVF again.

And going through IVF meant that the couple found out they were expecting 11 days after treatment. “You get the phone call and you’re like, ‘Please, please, please,’ and then you get the result and then you’re so excited,” she said. “It does make for a very long-feeling pregnancy because you know so early.”

Luckily, she’s making the most of her time having fun with her new fashion obstacles along the way.