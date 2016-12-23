Like Chrissy Teigen’s Dress? All You Have to Do Is Ask Her for It!

We can list unlimited reasons why Chrissy Teigen is the coolest. She has an adorable (and hilarious) family. She loves food and we love her for it. And of course, she can poke fun at (and stand up for) herself on social media. But now there’s one more reason we can add to our list: she’s a fashion fairy godmother too.

On Thursday one Twitter fan mentioned Teigen in a post saying she loved Teigen’s off-the-shoulder red velvet mini dress that she wore on the latest episode of Lip Sync Battle, and Teigen sprang into action to make all her dreams come true (while humming the song “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” we hope).

@chrissyteigen but seriously when you're done with that red dress from this week's @SpikeLSB can I have it please 😍 — Rebecca Howe (@Rebecca_Howe42) December 23, 2016

RELATED PHOTOS: You Asked, We Found

The star responded, “I am done. DM me your address!”

I am done. DM me your address! https://t.co/OjPNk0FBLH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

It’s not only amazing that she’s giving it away to a fan, but it’s especially shocking after how much she was clearly “feeling herself” in the red mini dress. (Watch her work it from absolutely every angle in her Instagram, below.)

HOLIDAY LIP SYNC BATTLE @cassadeepope @dustinlynchmusic @llcoolj @caseypattersontv Go watch tonight at 9/8c on Spike. Happy holidays, everyone!!! We love you all so much. #LipSyncBattle A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:16pm PST

Of course, commenters went crazy, immediately sharing their wish list with Teigen. One fan wrote: “When you’re done with John can I have him please?” Another asked for her baby Luna, some wanted her home cooked food, the list went on and on.

@chrissyteigen Thats so nice lol! I want a kid one day so if you're ever done with Luna I'll take her. pic.twitter.com/VXBttdgfsU — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) December 23, 2016

@chrissyteigen wait if you're just giving things away now can you send an entire Christmas feast my way? Not in need, just lazy. — Jordan Hughes (@JayHillary) December 23, 2016

If you’re getting your own fashion wish list in order right this minute, know that your chances of adding a new piece to your closet are higher than you think. This isn’t the first time a celebrity just gave away a dress on Twitter to a perfect stranger. In January a fan reached out to Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez that the Zac Posen gown the actress wore to the 2016 Golden Globes Awards was her dream prom dress.

Rodriguez responded then explained that even though didn’t own that gown, she did have the Badgley Mischka strapless gown she wore to the show in 2015 (when she won her first Golden Globe award!) hanging in her closet. And yes, high schooler Jessica Casanova did end up wearing it to her prom.

So if you learn anything today it’s that it never, ever hurts to ask for what you want!

Would you ever ask a celebrity for their clothes?