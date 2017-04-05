Chrissy Teigen's Hair and Makeup Pros Do Battle Before She Goes on Lip Sync Battle

Every time Chrissy Teigen takes the Lip Sync Battle stage, her hair, makeup and wardrobe are all perfectly on point. And while you’d think she plays a big role in choosing the sexy dresses, low-cut necklines and crazy costumes that she sports on the big screen, it turns out she’s happy to let others take the reins, especially when they’ve got strong opinions. Case in point? Last night, when the host of the show let her pros Monica Rose and Jen Atkin take full control.

Atkin posted a shot of Teigen behind the scenes, decked in a black turtleneck mini dress, equipped with long, bell sleeves and silver studs. The look was paired with a bold fuchsia lip and perfectly-bent waves — an ensemble that paired perfectly together.

But this time around, Atkin and Rose — both who style the respective hair and wardrobes of the Kardashian krew and beyond — bargained with each other in order to get what they wanted.

The hairstylist (who also happens to be Teigen’s BFF) wrote on Instagram, “me: Mon will u put her in my fav dress? mon: K give her my fav hair then”.

So in order to get Rose to dress the star in the dress Atkin requested, Atkin had to give Teigen the hairstyle that Rose requested. And from the looks of the final outcome, it was a trade made in hair and wardrobe heaven.

What do you think of Teigen’s look? Sound off in the comments below.