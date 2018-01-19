Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Finally Meets Sophia the Robot: 'I'm Freaking Out!'

Chrissy Teigen can finally check meeting Sophia the Robot off her bucket list.

The pregnant Lip Sync Battle co-host, 32, had a surprise meeting with the popular intelligent humanoid robot on Thursday.

Teigen shared her excitement with fans on social media, declaring she was “freaking out”.

“I have a big surprise! Someone came to visit me on set we’re about to get ready for Lip Sync Battle Live and I came in the back and Casey said someone was here to see me,” Teigen said during her Instagram Live.

“I had no idea who came to see me. Doesn’t she look amazing, I’m dying. It’s so cool!” the wife of John Legend told followers after revealing her special backstage guest.

Teigen also responded to fan questions, saying, “She’s been killing the fashion game … I know an iconic duo!”

Chrissy Teigen and Sophia the Robot Steve Granitz/WireImage; PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty

So was the get-together with Sophia everything Teigen hoped?

“This is so cool. Man, it’s amazing, it’s incredible. You can see inside and all these wheels turning. The future man, you are the future,” the model told her viewers, jokingly adding: “I won’t break her, I’m not gonna touch her.”

Their meeting comes after weeks of back-and-forth between the pair on Twitter, which saw them initially start off as enemies when Teigen slammed Sophia’s design in a December tweet that garnered the mother-to-be over 60,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes.

Soon after, Teigen apologized for the diss in a follow-up message, telling Sophia “I love you” and calling her “my queen.” (Last week, Sophia and Chrissy coordinated lunch plans over Twitter.)

This isn’t the first time Sophia has gotten into a much-talked-about interaction with a celebrity.

The robot previously trolled billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in October while defending her design to Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC Squawk Box and columnist at the New York Times.