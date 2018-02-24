Chrissy Teigen Is 'Oddly Mad' That She Wasn't Invited to Emily Ratajkowski's Surprise Wedding

Chrissy Teigen has a bone to pick with Emily Ratajkowski.

The 32-year-old model and wife of John Legend teased on Twitter, Saturday, that she was angry at Ratajkowski for not being invited to the supermodel’s City Hall wedding ceremony the day prior.

“I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @emrata’s wedding even though we barely speak,” Teigen said, pointing to how often she interacts with Ratajkowski on social media. “I like all your photos and leave flames on some!”

She didn’t appear to hold the grudge too long, though — sending congratulations to Ratajkowski shortly thereafter with, as promised, a sea of flame emojis.

Ratajkowski caught fans by surprise when she announced that she and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard had tied the knot at City Hall in New York City on Friday.

The couple only started cozying up publicly in the past few weeks, but appeared to be hot and heavy in photos Ratajkowski posted of their nuptials.

“I got married today,” Ratajowski wrote on a selfie with her new husband, Bear-McClard kissing the model’s cheek as the couple held hands.

While Ratajkowski went without a massive diamond engagement ring (the couple both are wearing a simple gold band), her husband flashed two other rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”

Minutes after announcing the news, the star also shared a romantic photo of the couple embracing and simply captioned the shot, “💍ny💍.”

Before the ceremony, Ratajkowski teased what was to come by sharing a photo of herself at City Hall alongside her two witnesses — one being social media star Fat Jewish, who made a statement of his own by sporting Planned Parenthood sweats.

Oscar Boyson, who produced Good Time with Bear-McClard and is a partner at Elara Pictures, told PEOPLE that Ratajowski’s new husband is “the sweetest grape on the vine.”

Meanwhile Teigen had a surprise of her own on Wednesday — a baby shower in New York City, thrown by her besties.

The pregnant Lip Sync Battle star, who is due to give birth to baby no. 2 (a boy!) in June, gushed about the bash on social media.

“These are my best girlfriends on the planet. I have a surprise baby shower,” Teigen said in a video featuring four of her close pals. “Man. Ain’t nothin like girlfriends. Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back.”

Teigen also received several gifts during the night out including a Hatch Mama gift box, Andrea Beaty’s children’s book Iggy Peck Architect and a Polaroid OneStep 2 Instant Film Camera — the latter perfect for family shots with Teigen’s future son and his sister Luna Simone, now 22 months.