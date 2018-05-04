Chrissy Teigen Wants to Ditch Pre-Baby Wardrobe, Says Hot Trends Are for Kendall Jenner & the Hadids

Chrissy Teigen is ready to part ways with some of her pre-baby wardrobe, leaving her younger fellow models to carry the trend torch.

The model shared in a Tweet on Thursday that she was thinking about getting rid of some key pieces of her enviable wardrobe in favor of something more ‘mature.

The pregnant star suggested hot designers like Vetements are better suited to the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid as well as Hailey Baldwin.

“Time for a style overhaul,” Teigen, 32, tweeted. “I wore the same stuff after Luna but I think it’s time I let the young guns wear the vetements now.”

“Hailey, Bella, Gigi, Kendall. Take it away,” she continued. “Ol’ Chrissy-two-kids is moving onto mature pastures.”

When a Twitter user responded with a gif of the “Mom Jeans” Saturday Night Live skit, writing, “Try not to venture to the pasture of mom jeans,” Teigen clarified her previous statement.

“Not yet. Not yet. More like…. “I work at a fashion magazine but I’m not working right at this second” style,” she tweeted.

The mother of one is expecting her second child — a boy — with husband John Legend in June.

In the adorable snap, the Grammy winner is smiling as he held up The Brother Book, a book by New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr, which “celebrates all different kinds of brothers” according to Amazon. Next to the singer, Luna, who’s dressed in a pink floral top, has a huge smile on her face just like her father.

“Prepping for a new arrival!,” Legend captioned the sweet snapshot.

Last November, Teigen, 32, shared that the couple was expecting another baby, hilariously captioning the announcement video, “It’s John’s!”

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen is heard saying in the background of the clip, with Luna pointing at her mom’s stomach and proclaiming, “Baby!”