Chrissy Teigen is once again putting her haters in their place.

The model and Twitter queen, 32, clapped back at an Instagram user who commented on her 2008 Grammy Awards throwback on the social media site.

Teigen, who shared the photo on Thursday, made some light fun of her looks from a decade ago, writing, “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao.”

The user commented, “Wow so stunning here!! Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both look great.”

The mother of one, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, wrote back, “Boobies and fillers? F— off with your backhanded s—,” adding, “2 babies and 10 years. Bye, b.”

Teigen is no stranger to making fun of herself or defending herself on social media. Last week, the model shared a silly video in which she revealed her growing baby bump had gotten too big for her robe.

“My robe won’t close,” Teigen wrote over the Snapchat video as she yelled out, “I’m naked!”

Just days earlier, the model had chronicled some of the steps she takes to get red carpet ready these days — revealing the process required plenty of adhesive.

“Lip Sync Battle Live, baby! Tricks of the trade, little tape, little tape,” the expectant mother said as stylist Monica Rose secured pieces of tape around her cleavage while Teigen held her breasts in her hands.

Teigen also showed off her maternity shapewear, which covered her baby bump and was perfectly camouflaged later under her black long sleeve gown by Redemption.

After getting glammed up, the 32-year-old shared the final results of her look on social media with the caption, “Hi bebe.”